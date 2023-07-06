BELLEFONTE (WTAJ) — A pair of Centre County teens are in the Czech Republic to compete at the ICF Junior Wildwater Championships.

Lincoln Meiser-Rioux and Ava Harchack are competing at the event. The teens are the first from Mach One, a paddling team in Bellefonte, to qualify in wildwater, know better as whitewater in the United States.

“I started thinking about this when I was about 12,” said Harchack. “I’ve been wanting to I’ve been pursuing this.”

Mach One, a slalom team, is one of just a handful of clubs like it in the US. It has a long history of competing in slalom competitions including the world championships. Team founder, Dave Kurtz competed in four world championships himself in the 1960s. He’d like to see the popularity of the sport grow in the US.

“Today’s kids are spending too much time on their phones and computers and this kind of stuff,” he said. “They should be out there exercising and and having fun in whitewater paddling.”

Kurtz and his club train at Sunnyside Paddle Park in Spring Creek. He helped establish the course and said he believes there should be more in the state.

“What we should have is courses like this in half a dozen different places in Pennsylvania alone,” he said. “Because we have enough streams.”

Kurtz urges young kids to start paddling. Lincoln and Ava did and have grown from the ground up.

“Look at the record of Lincoln, when he did his basic training, which is a six session, six paddling sessions in short order, he ended up with the worst score of the final exam or the basic course, and now he’s going to the world Championships,” Kurtz said.

The championships begin July 6.

Like many European countries, the Czech Republic has a rich paddling culture and should offer the teens an eye-opening experience.

“In other countries, it’s a much more competitive sport,” said Harchack. “So, his is my first year doing this, so I don’t really know what I’m walking into.”