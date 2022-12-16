Below is the PIAA high school scoreboard for area schools. Corresponding highlights may be included above. The scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Windber 28

Bishop Guilfoyle 31, Richland 27

Bishop McCort 57, Somerset 46

Chestnut Ridge 48, Central Cambria 34

Forest Hills 56, Greater Johnstown 22

Penns Valley 55, Tyrone 48

Shade 72, North Star 51

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop McCort 78, Somerset 55

Cambria Heights 51, Homer-Center 46

Central Mountain 84, Hollidaysburg 70

Chestnut Ridge 72, Dubois 62

Greater Johnstown 76, Forest Hills 48

Huntingdon 54, Bellefonte 49

Penn Cambria 73, Bedford 59

State College 58, Central Dauphin 54