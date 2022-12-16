Below is the PIAA high school scoreboard for area schools. Corresponding highlights may be included above. The scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Windber 28
Bishop Guilfoyle 31, Richland 27
Bishop McCort 57, Somerset 46
Chestnut Ridge 48, Central Cambria 34
Forest Hills 56, Greater Johnstown 22
Penns Valley 55, Tyrone 48
Shade 72, North Star 51
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop McCort 78, Somerset 55
Cambria Heights 51, Homer-Center 46
Central Mountain 84, Hollidaysburg 70
Chestnut Ridge 72, Dubois 62
Greater Johnstown 76, Forest Hills 48
Huntingdon 54, Bellefonte 49
Penn Cambria 73, Bedford 59
State College 58, Central Dauphin 54