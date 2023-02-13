Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Martinsburg 77, Bedford 40
Johnsonburg 55, Brockway 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Berlin-Brothersvalley 54, United 44
Chestnut Ridge 50, Richland 44
Shade 55, McConnellsburg High School 21