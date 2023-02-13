Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Martinsburg 77, Bedford 40

Johnsonburg 55, Brockway 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Berlin-Brothersvalley 54, United 44

Chestnut Ridge 50, Richland 44

Shade 55, McConnellsburg High School 21