ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After 11 seasons, Chris Drenning is no longer the head coach of the Bishop Guilfoyle boys basketball team. In 11 seasons Drenning led the Marauders to 219 wins, six District XI titles, five LHAC titles, and took them to the 2A State Championship game in 2019.

This season Bishop Guilfoyle finished 24-5 and won the LHAC championship game over Central. The Marauders season ended after a 59-57 loss to Loyalsock in the state playoffs on Saturday.