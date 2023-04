CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Claysburg-Kimmel softball defeated Southern Huntingdon for the second time this season after an 11-6 win at home. The game was tied 1-1 in the second inning when the Bulldogs scored four times to take a 5-1 lead and then cruised from there.

The Bulldogs improve to 8-3 this season and are back in action on Friday at home against McConnellsburg.