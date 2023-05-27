SHIPPENSBURG (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Township’s Ethan Black was one of the top performers in Saturday’s final day of the PIAA state track and field meet.

The senior won three state titles in both the 100m and 200m dashes. He also anchored the the team’s 4x100m relay. His 10.55 in the 100m dash set a meet record. Black, a Penn State football walk-on commit, led Conemaugh Township to finish third in the boys 2A team standings. Central Cambria girls also won the 4x800m relay.

In boys 3A, State college finished second and was led by Jesse Myers who won the 200m dash.

Richland’s Sasha Garnett (2A Girls Shot Put) and Central Cambria’s Josh Stolarski (2A Boys 400m) won individual championships, too.

Below is a list of all our coverage schools’ champions.

PIAA Track & Field Champions

Sasha Garnett (Richland) 2A Girls Shot put

Ethan Black (Conemaugh Township) 2A Boys 100m, 2A Boys 200m

Central Cambria (Al. Sheehan, Ab. Sheehan, A. Niebauer, A. George) 2A Girls 4x800m Relay

Central Cambria (G. Tunstall, C. Dunn, J. Updyke, E. Black) 2A Boys 4x100m

Josh Stolarski (Penn Cambria) 2A Boys 400m

Jesse Myers (State College) 3A Boys 200m

