UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A long-time decorated Penn State coach who also brought controversy when a federal lawsuit was filed against him, Wes Glon, has retired, the university announced.

Glon, a Poland native, is responsible for bringing multiple fencing championships to Penn State’s men’s and woman’s fencing programs. Glon was on the coaching staff for decades, he joined Penn State in 1985 as an assistant coach before being named head coach in July 2014

Glon was facing a lawsuit by former PSU fencer Zara Moss in 2022. The lawsuit said that the coach was very abusive, both verbally and physically, by making comments about her and accusing her of faking injuries. Glon also forced Moss to fence in poor-quality equipment, the lawsuit claimed.

USA Fencing decided to impose restrictions on Glon and then to Penn State decided to put him on paid leave.

It’s hard to ignore what Glon did for Penn State fencing. Glon took the head coaching position after he was the team’s interim coach the year before, and during his tenure on the coaching staff, Penn State fencing won 13 championships, and has had over 50 All-Americans during his time as head coach.

Glon was an accomplished fencer in Poland, winning the nation’s highest fencing honor multiple times. Glon’s legacy includes being named 2014 Coach of the Year by the United States Fencing Coaches Association (USFCA).