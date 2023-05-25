ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve dismantled the Hartford Yard Goats 16-0 behind four home runs. The Curve led 3-0 in the fourth inning when Claudio Finol hit Altoona’s first home run of the night, this was a two run homer that gave them a 5-0 lead.

The Curve would score five times in the fifth inning. Matt Frazier led off the frame with a double and then two batters later Mason Martin hit a three run homer into the roller coaster to open the floodgates and put the Curve up 8-0. Andres Alvarez would get in on the fun in the fifth with a two run homer that cleared the left field bleachers and the Curve led 10-0 at the end of five.

In the eighth the Curve would tack on six more runs which was finished off by a grand slam from Alvarez. He finished the game with two home runs and six RBI’s.