ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Curve has announced that they’ll be retiring the No. 21 uniform in honor of the former Pirates star Robert Clemente.

The number will officially be retired on Friday, July 21 when the Curve hosts the Reading Fightin Phils. The No. 21 will be the second number retired in franchise history, joined by Adam Hyzdu’s No. 16.

“Roberto Clemente is one of the most impactful people in the Pirates rich history, a tradition we are thrilled to help write each season in Altoona,” Curve General Manager, Nate Bowen said.

One of the most impactful figures in the history of the game, Roberto Clemente won the National Leagues batting title four times and was named the leagues MVP in 1966 while suiting up for the Pirates. In 2,433 games played, Clemente recorded 3,000 hits, 240 home runs and 1,305 RBI and recorded a career .317 batting average.

The retirement ceremony will take place before the game at approximately 5:40 p.m., fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats for the ceremony. The No. 21 plaque commemorating the number retirement will be unveiled in right field at Peoples Natural Gas Field, hung 21 feet above the ground.

Representatives from The Clemente Museum in Pittsburgh will be on hand with a game-used Clemente bat, jerseys, and other memorabilia.

Clemente was originally acquired by the Pirates through the Rule V draft and is often referred to as one of the greatest players to be selected in the drafts history. His No. 21 was retired by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1973 and is not worn by any of the teams affiliates.

His greatness was not limited to the diamond. His humanitarian efforts made him a hero to people in his home, Puerto Rico. He often held free baseball clinics for children in Puerto Rico, and after an earthquake struck Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, Clemente became the honorary chairman of an earthquake relief committee that raised $150,000.

Tragically, on New Year’s Eve in 1972, he died when the plane he was on to deliver supplies crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

For tickets and more information, visit the Altoona Curve website, call 877 – 99 – CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.