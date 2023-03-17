Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
Friday was the first of two days of state quarterfinal basketball. Semifinals begin Monday, with PIAA championship basketball at the Giant Center starting Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 1A | Quarterfinals
Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Philmont Christian 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2A | Quarterfinals
Kennedy Catholic 60, Bishop McCort 48
CLASS 3A | Quarterfinals
OLSH 47, Westmont Hilltop 32