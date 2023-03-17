Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

Friday was the first of two days of state quarterfinal basketball. Semifinals begin Monday, with PIAA championship basketball at the Giant Center starting Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 1A | Quarterfinals

Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Philmont Christian 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 2A | Quarterfinals

Kennedy Catholic 60, Bishop McCort 48

CLASS 3A | Quarterfinals

OLSH 47, Westmont Hilltop 32