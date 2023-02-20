Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-1A | First Round
Williamsburg 65, Purchase Line 29
Bishop Carroll 70, Blacklick Valley 37
Juniata Valley 57, Ferndale 24
Bishop Guilfoyle 54, Belleville Mennonite 20
District 6-2A | Frist Round
Bishop McCort 46, West Branch 27
Marion Center 57, Glendale 48
District 6-6A | Semifinals
Mifflin County 64, State College 49