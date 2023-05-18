DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State DuBois team is taking to the field this Thursday for their chance at the Small College World Series title.

The team entered as the number nine seed. Tom Calliari, the head coach of the Penn State DuBois Baseball team said that the team has faced adversity to get to where they are.

“We started the season 3 and 10 and we’ve been 26 and 3 ever since, ” Calliari said. “A lot of adversity this year, but the character of the players and support of the community has been tremendous.”

Winning the series would mean a lot for any team, but Calliari said that his players have persevered against the odds.

“In life, when you persevere I think it’s a tremendous life lesson for all the kids.”

For the last five years, DuBois has hosted the small college baseball and softball world series. Teams, along with their family and fans, come from across the country to watch the game.

For local businesses, it’s a grand slam.

“We’re so lucky that they spend so much money in our community,” Jodi August, Executive Directory of the Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce said. “Over the course of the last five years, they’ve spent over $2 million at local businesses. We’re lucky to have local business supports beautiful hotels, delicious restaurants, beautiful ball fields.”

August said that the welcomeness they receive from the DuBois Community keeps them coming back.

“I feel that this gives players and families a home good and a great feeling, safe environment, easy to navigate, ball fields that are within walking distance, among many other things,” August added.

Some baseball fans have traveled quite a distance to watch the game. Jeff and Brandi Newman have come from Alabama to watch their daughter play and also enjoy the area.

“We tried to do local restaurants just because whenever we go to a new city, we like to try out all the local restaurants,” Newman said. “We ask people in town what is going to be the best place to eat. And it has been. Everybody has super nice super hospitality here.”

The Newmans added that they’ve traveled throughout the country to watch softball, but that DuBois is at the top of their list.

“This facility here, though is the nicest one,” Newman added. “Our daughter has been playing travel ball For eight years we’ve been all over the country. This is the nicest one that we’ve ever been in.”

The game is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 and Calliari added that pitching and defense is what the team will need to excel at to win this year’s game.

“Pitching and defense is the recipe we’ve done all year long and hopefully we can get our bullpen guys can keep us in the ballgame game late,” Calliari said. “These are two tremendous teams (speaking about the two teams that are up to compete against DuBois) and we’d be fortunate to win tonight.”