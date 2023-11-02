DuBOIS (WTAJ) — For the seventh straight year DuBois won the District 9, 3A volleyball championship, beating Clearfield 3-0 Wednesday night.
The win sends DuBois back to the PIAA State Tournament where the Beavers continues seeking their first state title.
Wednesday marked the first night of fall non-football district championships. Below are a list of local results.
Volleyball
District 9
3A: Dubois 3, Clearfield 0
2A: Kane vs. Moniteau (11/2)
1A: Clarion vs. Elk County Catholic (11/2)
District 6
1A: West Branch vs. Homer Center (11/4)
2A: Championship Matchup TBD
3A: Bald Eagle 3, Hollidaysburg 2
4A: State College vs. Altoona (11/2)
District 5
1A: Berlin 3, Conemaugh Township 0
2A: Somerset vs. Chestnut Ridge (11/2)
Boys Soccer
District 9
1A: Redbank vs. Karns City (11/2)
3A: Bradford 2, DuBois 1
District 6
1A: Richland 1, Forest Hills 0
2A: Penn Cambria vs. Pilipsburg-Osceola (11/2)
3A: Hollidaysburg 3, Bellefonte 0
4A: State College 8, Central Mountain 0
District 5
1A: Fennett-Metal vs. Conemaugh Township (11/2)
2A: Bedford 2, Somerset 0
Girls Soccer
District 9
1A: Karns City vs. Brockway (11/2)
2A: Clearfield 4, St. Marys 0
3A: Bradford 2, DuBois 0
District 6
1A: Bishop Guilfoyle 2, Bald Eagle 0
2A: Bedford vs. Central (11/2)
3A: Bellefonte 1(4,) Hollidaysburg 1(3) – SO
4A: Altoona 4, State College 0
District 5
1A: Conemaugh Township vs. Windber (no score reported)