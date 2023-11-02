DuBOIS (WTAJ) — For the seventh straight year DuBois won the District 9, 3A volleyball championship, beating Clearfield 3-0 Wednesday night.

The win sends DuBois back to the PIAA State Tournament where the Beavers continues seeking their first state title.

Wednesday marked the first night of fall non-football district championships. Below are a list of local results.

Volleyball

District 9

3A: Dubois 3, Clearfield 0

2A: Kane vs. Moniteau (11/2)

1A: Clarion vs. Elk County Catholic (11/2)

District 6

1A: West Branch vs. Homer Center (11/4)

2A: Championship Matchup TBD

3A: Bald Eagle 3, Hollidaysburg 2

4A: State College vs. Altoona (11/2)

District 5

1A: Berlin 3, Conemaugh Township 0

2A: Somerset vs. Chestnut Ridge (11/2)

Boys Soccer

District 9

1A: Redbank vs. Karns City (11/2)

3A: Bradford 2, DuBois 1

District 6

1A: Richland 1, Forest Hills 0

2A: Penn Cambria vs. Pilipsburg-Osceola (11/2)

3A: Hollidaysburg 3, Bellefonte 0

4A: State College 8, Central Mountain 0

District 5

1A: Fennett-Metal vs. Conemaugh Township (11/2)

2A: Bedford 2, Somerset 0

Girls Soccer

District 9

1A: Karns City vs. Brockway (11/2)

2A: Clearfield 4, St. Marys 0

3A: Bradford 2, DuBois 0



District 6

1A: Bishop Guilfoyle 2, Bald Eagle 0

2A: Bedford vs. Central (11/2)

3A: Bellefonte 1(4,) Hollidaysburg 1(3) – SO

4A: Altoona 4, State College 0

District 5

1A: Conemaugh Township vs. Windber (no score reported)