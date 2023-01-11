EVERETT, Pa. (WTAJ) — Before the Everett baseball team won the state title last year, the only team in school history that had won a championship was their rifle team. After capturing another state championship last year, the Warriors are off to a 5-0 start.

They have won five state championships in 11 years during the programs existence. One constant for Everett is Head Coach Coltin Rice, who has been involved with the program from the very start.

“I was a sophomore in high school when we started the team, so I got to compete for three years and back in the day we weren’t anything like we are right now,” said Rice. “When I went to college, I came back and forth a lot from West Virginia University to help coach through the weekend. So I spent four years doing that, a couple of years as as an assistant coach, and now this year number four is head coach for me.”

One thing that has made the program so successful has been Rice being able to work with the shooters before they even get to high school.

“A junior rifle club back in Everett has been around since 1954. We can get a lot of our kids started a lot younger of age so as soon as sixth grade they get to start shooting the sport,” Rice said. “So having that experience coming into their ninth grade year on the high school team makes a big difference for us.”

With more experienced shooters on the team, they’ve been able to better focus on each individual shot.

“If you watch, some of us will meditate before we shoot centered and just focus is everything you lose, lose your focus,” said junior Trey Myers. “Think about something other than shooting. Odds are you going to lose your sight. You’re just not going to do as well. So we’re on the line. We focused and we’re staying quiet and we’re shooting and executing every shot.”

Everett now turns their attention to DuBois, where they look to improve to 6-0 on the season.