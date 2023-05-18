BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — We are in the final days of the high school softball and baseball regular season and a handful of area teams are close to having an undefeated regular season. This week Meyersdale and Central Cambria secured theirs while Everett is 17-0 with two regular season games to play.

One of those games was Thursday against Northern Bedford. The Warriors got off to a quick start scoring three runs in the first inning and two in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead.

The Panthers would get on the board in the fourth inning thanks to a solo home run from Lacy McIlnay, but that would be as close as Northern Bedford would get.

In the sixth inning Everett blew the game open scoring nine runs, which was finished off by a two run homer from Olivia Hillegas, who also pitched a complete game as the Warriors defeated Northern Bedford 14-2 and improve to 18-0 on the season. They play Tussey Mountain on Friday in their final regular season game.