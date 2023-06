BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Everett stayed undefeated after shutting out Windber 15-0 in the District V 2A Championship Game at Bedford. The Warriors scored four times in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead and then scored five runs in the third and fourth innings to win by mercy after four innings.

With the win Everett improves to 21-0 on the season.