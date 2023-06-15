UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After an undefeated season, the Everett softball team took home its first state championship in its program’s history on Thursday.

Winning 12-1 in six innings against Bald Eagle, the Lady Warriors finished their season with a 26-0 record.

Everett softball PIAA Class 2A softball state champions

The state championship was played at the Nittany Lion Softball Complex at Penn State University.

A lot of emotion surrounded the team after taking home the PIAA Class 2A softball state title.

“I have no words,” Everett senior, Olivia Hillegas said. “I really am kind of numb at this point. I I’ve cried after every playoff game, but there are no tears to cry today because it’s over and I did everything I want to accomplish.”

In her final game with Everett, Hillegas threw a complete game with nine strikeouts and only allowed three hits. She also had two hits and an RBI at the plate.

The game was scoreless through four innings, but the Warriors broke through in the fifth inning by scoring five runs and taking advantage of three Bald Eagle errors. In the sixth Everett scored seven more runs which was highlighted by a two run homer from Makenna Richards. Richards paced the offense going 4 for 4 at the plate with a home run and four RBI.

“It feels great, honestly. Like this is every little girl’s dream to come and play at Penn State,” said Richards. “Like this is the craziest moment of my life.”

Closing out the season with a state title is the perfect ending for the teams three seniors, but also head coach Jackie Levy who is retiring after nine seasons at the Warriors head coach.

“This is something I could not have written a better script for this year. I mean, to go out like this, you know, is just so amazing,” said Levy. “The girls, they have come together so well, and they did just such a phenomenal job all year long and then capped it off here today.”

Every player in the lineup had a least one hit for the Lady Warriors.