Wednesday’s fall signing day may not be for football players, but for all non-football players it marked their first chance to submit their letters of intent.

Below is a list of Central Pennsylvania athletes who commited Wednesday. Please email any additions to sports@wtajtv.com

Cooper Albert (State College) Ithaca

Ella Garner (Central) Soccer – Lenoir-Rhyne

Alison Hatajik (Hollidaysburg) Women’s Basketball – Bloomsburg

Alyssa Henderson (Chestnut Ridge) Softball – Saint Vincent

Sydney Lear (Hollidaysburg) Women’s Basketball – Lock Haven

Jack Messina (State College) Baseball – Penn State

Cooper Ryan (State College) Baseball – Penn State

Matt Smith (Hollidaysburg) Gannon

Carter Weaverling (State College) Chatham University