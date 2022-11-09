Wednesday’s fall signing day may not be for football players, but for all non-football players it marked their first chance to submit their letters of intent.
Below is a list of Central Pennsylvania athletes who commited Wednesday. Please email any additions to sports@wtajtv.com
Cooper Albert (State College) Ithaca
Ella Garner (Central) Soccer – Lenoir-Rhyne
Alison Hatajik (Hollidaysburg) Women’s Basketball – Bloomsburg
Alyssa Henderson (Chestnut Ridge) Softball – Saint Vincent
Sydney Lear (Hollidaysburg) Women’s Basketball – Lock Haven
Jack Messina (State College) Baseball – Penn State
Cooper Ryan (State College) Baseball – Penn State
Matt Smith (Hollidaysburg) Gannon
Carter Weaverling (State College) Chatham University