Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 6-2A | Semifinals

United 44, Marion-Center 40

Homer Center 58, Bishop McCort 50

District 6-3A | Semifinals

River Valley 60, Forest Hills 50

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 6-3A | Semifinals

Penn Cambria 67, Westmont Hilltop 56