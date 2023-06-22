Dereck Lively II, talks to the media during the 2023 NBA basketball Draft Combine in Chicago, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Standing at 7’1″, a former Bellefonte student is likely set to become an NBA player Thursday evening.

Dereck Lively II, 19, is set to be drafted in the 2023 NBA on Thursday, June 22. Lively is ranked the second-best center entering the draft, according to CBS Sports. They have him joining superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in Dallas at 10th overall.

Lively wanted to stay in Bellefonte around family and friends as he looks to have his name called in Thursday’s draft. The 2023 NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m.

The big man got his start right in Centre County, growing up in Bellefonte. His time at Bellefonte School District ended in 9th grade, according to a former coach, as he went on to play high school ball at Westtown High School In West Chester, Pa. There Lively averaged 14 points and 14 rebounds and added 4.5 blocks per game in his senior season. He led the team to a 31-7 record and the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship in 2022.

Lively also was named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022 and was rated the No. 1 overall player in ESPN 100’s ranking of the class of 2022.

The big man only continued to get better in his rookie season at Duke University, which he committed to in September 2021 over Kentucky, North Carolina and others.

Most notably, he chose the Blue Devils over his mother Katherine Drysdale’s alma mater Penn State, where she currently serves as the Director of Marketing and Fan Experience. During Drysdale’s time at PSU, she scored 1,295 points for the Nittany Lion’s Women’s team between 1988-92.

As a Blue Devil, Lively played in 34 games and averaged 5.2 points along with 5.4 rebounds. He also shot .658 from the field, the team’s second-best field goal percentage and their best rebound average.

During March Madness, he averaged 5.8 points and shot .765 while averaging 7.4 boards, 3.0 blocks and 1.6 assists.

Lively was named to the 2023 ACC All-Freshman Team, the ACC All-Defensive Team and second-team All-ACC Tournament. He also led all Division I Freshmen with 82 blocks in the season.