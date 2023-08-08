HOLLIDAYSBURG (WTAJ) — Teressa Haigh and Leah Homan enjoyed great success on the hardwood at Bishop Guilfoyle, and now the two are hoping their experiences will help others.

“Teresa and I went through a lot of struggles in similar experiences that female athletes across the country across the world share,” Homan said. “Teresa and I would always find ourselves talking about it, sharing about it. We also are very comfortable, like talking in front of people and were like, why aren’t we sharing this to more people, to other girls?”



Full interview with Leah Homan and Teresa Haigh

So the two did. In June they launched the Haigh Homan Halftime Show. A roughly thirty-minute podcast designed to empower female athletes through mental, physical and spiritual health.

“When we started, and I said it too, I said, if like we have one listener every week, we’re still going to do it because we just have so much fun and we’re going to talk about these things anyways,” Haigh added.

The podcast is aimed to reach the next generation of athletes. Haigh and Homan said they want to reach those girls in junior and senior high. But as college students, they’ve found their friends relate to the content and have been surprised at the popularity the podcast has with parents.

“They get to hear the experience from an athlete, younger and the kids. And I think that’s really good for them to hear what their kids kind of going through and to be able to relate with them better,” Homan said.

“I was getting texts from a couple of moms and it just like, made me so happy because they were like, We love this episode and like hearing, like what you went through,” Haigh added. “And I think that by us, like being vulnerable and like being able to share those stories, like that was a really positive feedback because you don’t know how some of those episodes, how people are going to take some of these topics.”

The Haigh Homan Halftime Show drops every Friday on Apple and Spotify.