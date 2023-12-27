JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two former Pittsburgh Penguins are set to visit First Summit Arena in January for an on-ice clinic and meet and greet.

Fans will be able to meet father and son duo Ryan and Greg Malone during the Johnstown Tomahawks game against the Maine Nordiques on Saturday, Jan. 27.

“We like to plan events that our fans don’t have to travel for. Typically, you have to go to Pittsburgh and special autograph signings to meet these guys,” Tomahawks director of business operations Derek Partsch said. “We like to make meeting athletes and celebrities a little easier for everyone.”

Ryan played four out of his 11 NHL seasons on the Penguins. He scored 179 goals in his career, including 87 with Pittsburgh. Greg spent seven seasons in Pittsburgh and scored 191 goals in his 12-year NHL career.

Before the game, the Malones will be doing an exclusive meet and greet plus a clinic for select players in the Johnstown Warriors youth hockey program. The appearance was made possible by the Tomahawks teaming up with the Johnstown Generals, the local Veteran’s hockey team.

Tickets for the Malone appearance can be purchased at Ticketmaster or by stopping by the box office at First Summit Arena.