JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)- In just their third season, the Johnstown Mill Rats are making a name for themselves across the country as part of a summer college baseball league.

The Mill Rats are part of the Prospect league which features top college players looking to play professional baseball. The 2023 season roster consists of twenty-five active players with four returners from the last season. As of this writing, the team has played a total of twenty-eight games with fifteen home games and fourteen away games left.

The Ohio River Valley Division, the division the Mill Rats play in, has four active teams this season. There are eight teams in the Eastern Conference in total. For the better half of the season the team held first place in their division, however after a recent double header and away losses, they have been moved to third.

Recent stats

During the week of July 18, Dan Merkel pitched a near-perfect game with only one hit and no runs. He pitched for 8.2 innings. Jalen Freeman (outfielder) ranks fourteenth in the league overall with a batting average of .353, fifteen runs, and thirty-six hits. Tyler Horvat (outfielder) is twenty-second in the league with a batting average of .329, twenty-four runs, and twenty-six hits. Randy Carlo leads the team in home runs.

Upcoming events

On July 27, The Mill Rats will be welcoming former Pirates Catcher Michael McKenry for Faith Night where you can catch him on the field with a faith-based band for the evening.

On evenings when the Mill Rats are home, there are often promotional events such as Military Appreciation Night, Ladies’ Night, Christmas in July, and Faith Night. On Thursdays, also known as Thirsty Thursdays, Miller Lites are one dollar all-game.

The team also encourages people who don’t drink to sign up for their designated driver program. To sign up you must be twenty-one years of age or older, have a valid driver’s license and vehicle, and pledge not to drink for the evening. If you sign up you receive a free Budweiser Non-Alcoholic beverage.

The Mill Rats play at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point. The stadium is located in downtown Johnstown, is a full turf field, and hosts many events throughout the summer and the fall.

The Mill Rats are coached by Tyler Sullivan. Their game schedule can be found here.