HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) Girls from across the state Wednesday met in the State Capitol to celebrate the future of girls wrestling.

Last week, Pennridge High school became the 100th school in Pennsylvania to add a girls wrestling team, getting the sport to an benchmark that allows it to apply for official PIAA status.

“That piece of the puzzle is now complete,” said senator Scott Martin. “We are now going to have sanctioned PIAA girl’s wrestling in Pennsylvania. “

While many celebrated in Harrisburg, the PIAA board was voting on the future of the sport. During its board of directors meeting the league approved the first read of the sports’ application. It will need two more reads to become official.

As of the first read, 101 schools carry a girls wrestling program, and State College high announced Tuesday it would join that list.

The process has been several years in the making since the first PIAA school, JP McCaskey, added girls wrestling in 2020. A full list of competing school can be found on sanctionpa.com