CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The fight to make girls wrestling a sport in Pennsylvania has spanned decades. Last May, the PIAA finally pinned it as an official sport.

For its first season, there are more than 1,000 girls competing across the state, and in Central Pennsylvania, 15 high schools have a team.

WTAJ’s Riley Holsinger caught up with an advocate that helped lead the way to make it a sport, as well as the girls wrestling team at Bald Eagle Area High School and will showcase just how much it means to the girls that their sport is officially recognized by the PIAA.

Tune into WTAJ News at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4 to catch the story.