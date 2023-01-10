Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Altoona 71, Chambersburg 66

Cambria Heights 56, Purchase Line 44

Northern Cambria 49, Penns Manor 42

Windber 67, North Star 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Altoona 50, Chambersburg 35

Hollidaysburg 55, Penns Valley 28

Huntingdon 54, Clearfield 32

Juniata Valley 50, Glendale 48

Ridgway 45, Brockway 31

St. Marys 35, Dubois 28

Tussey Mountain 59, McConnellsburg High School 34

Tyrone 53, Bald Eagle Area 30

Williamsburg 72, Moshannon Valley 14