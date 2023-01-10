Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 71, Chambersburg 66
Cambria Heights 56, Purchase Line 44
Northern Cambria 49, Penns Manor 42
Windber 67, North Star 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 50, Chambersburg 35
Hollidaysburg 55, Penns Valley 28
Huntingdon 54, Clearfield 32
Juniata Valley 50, Glendale 48
Ridgway 45, Brockway 31
St. Marys 35, Dubois 28
Tussey Mountain 59, McConnellsburg High School 34
Tyrone 53, Bald Eagle Area 30
Williamsburg 72, Moshannon Valley 14