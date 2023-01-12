JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown boys basketball team has been one of the most consistent in Pennsylvania, but last season was a struggle for them finishing 7-15, which was their first losing season since 2008. This year though, the Trojans won their first 11 games of the season proving last season was an outlier.

The uncharacteristic season finishing under .500 left them hungry to turn things around. The players entered summer camps, determined to get back on the winning track, their efforts have led to an 11-1 start this year.

“Our players, you know, willingness to buy into the system, our players willingness to buy into each other,” said Head Coach Ryan Durham. “And then we just put in a lot of good work. From the time our season ended to now, I mean, our kids have been in the gym at least four days a week, really hit the weight room hard and really wanted to, you know, change the program and not let last year be a reflection of what our program is about.”

After the struggles last season, it was time to get back to the basics and start preparing better for games.

“A lot of those games we won in the spring and summer time were just work. I think now as you hit this part of the season, you know, it’s just focusing on getting better and better and better and really focusing in on the details that require wins,” Durham said. “Boxing out, you know, setting good screens, taking care of the basketball, you know, really tightening up on the simple things.”

The Trojans aren’t just winning games, they are blowing their opponents out. Their average margin of victory is nearly 32 points. They’ve been able to get plenty of offense from Donte Tisinger and Nyeer Collins, who are both averaging more than 22 points per game.

“Payback, it was like we wanted to beat every team we lost the last year, we were mad,” said Tisinger. “We just wanted to go 22-0. That was our main goal for this year.”

“Our defense got way better from last year, our offense was already decent, but I feel like we got way, way better than last year,” said Collins.

Up next for the Trojans is a home game against Chestnut Ridge.