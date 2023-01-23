Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bellefonte 59, Loyalsock 54

Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Homer-Center 39

Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Penn Cambria 39

Central Martinsburg 71, Chestnut Ridge 42

Dubois Central Catholic 56, Union 51

Greater Johnstown 102, Somerset 46

Hollidaysburg 71, Huntingdon 47

Northern Cambria 57, Purchase Line 47

Westmont Hilltop 65, Bedford 48

Windber 66, Conemaugh Valley 40

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ferndale 50, Johnstown Christian 30

Glendale 59, Curwensville 17

Hollidaysbrug 55, Huntingdon 19

Tyrone 48, Philipsburg-Osceola 11

Williamsburg 63, Mount Union 24

Windber 49, Meyersdale 24