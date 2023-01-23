Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellefonte 59, Loyalsock 54
Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Homer-Center 39
Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Penn Cambria 39
Central Martinsburg 71, Chestnut Ridge 42
Dubois Central Catholic 56, Union 51
Greater Johnstown 102, Somerset 46
Hollidaysburg 71, Huntingdon 47
Northern Cambria 57, Purchase Line 47
Westmont Hilltop 65, Bedford 48
Windber 66, Conemaugh Valley 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ferndale 50, Johnstown Christian 30
Glendale 59, Curwensville 17
Hollidaysbrug 55, Huntingdon 19
Tyrone 48, Philipsburg-Osceola 11
Williamsburg 63, Mount Union 24
Windber 49, Meyersdale 24