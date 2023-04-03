ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Opening Day against the Fisher Cats is just a few days away for the Altoona Curve. Their roster is set and it will feature a lot of elite talent from a Pirates farm system that is ranked as the eighth best in baseball.

The Pirates have four players ranked in the MLB’s Top 100 Prospects list. That includes Henry Davis, the 2021 first overall pick who is ranked 57th. Davis made his debut for the Curve last summer and had a few highlight moments, but expects to elevate his play this season.

“I haven’t been on the field as much as I would have liked, and that’s given me a perspective I’ve never really had,” said Davis.”

Henry Davis’s first full season in minor league baseball didn’t go quite as planned as he struggled with a wrist injury.

“Being able to grow and in different ways and just kind of whatever deck of cards I have at that moment, quite the best I can do my best to help whatever team I’m on win,” Davis said. “I think that’s something that’s going to play my entire career.”

Even when healthy, the 23 year old was up and down. After blasting a home run in his first game with Altoona, he struggled hitting just .207 with four home runs in 31 games with the Curve. This spring he changed his approach by backing off the plate, which will allow him to better handle inside pitches.

“You don’t want to allow him to get any type of space to to move their arms underneath their chin so he can pull the ball in the air,” said Callix Crabbe, the Curve’s manager. “And obviously, Henry’s power is center field, the left center field. So, he just needs to be mindful of that. He’s already made that one adjustment, but just protect himself as much as he possibly can. Guys are going to pitch him in just the way it is.”

Another aspect of Davis’s game that is a work in progress is his catching skills. Pitch framing and calling games has been an off-season priority.

“He steadily improving. I think Henry knows innings being caught is probably that’s not going to help his progression,” Crabbe said. “So, I would say offensively his bat is his carrying tool, but he throws well. He’s continually improving his receiving and he’s really focused on being a great game caller. That’s something that we talked about on the phone.”

Davis is primarily going to spend his time at catcher, but he will also see some time in right field to add some versatility to his game.