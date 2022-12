Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Altoona 51, Hollidaysburg 36

Selinsgrove 52, Bellefonte 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Berlin-Brothersvalley 53, North Star 29

Cambria Heights 45, Purchase Line 28

Portage Area 55, Windber 38