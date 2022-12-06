Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYSBASKETBALL
Elk County Catholic 63, Coudersport 21
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Forest Hills 64, Central Cambria 39
Huntingdon 50, Mount Union 13
Johnstown Christian 47, Blair County Christian School 33
River Valley 72, Bishop McCort 62
Penns Valley 52, East Juniata 20
Williamsburg 55, Bishop Guilfoyle 34
Windber 51, Meyersdale 32