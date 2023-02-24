Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Richland 49
Harmony 75, Saint Josephs Catholic Academy 74
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-2A | Championship
Altoona 61, Mifflin County 35
District 6-3A | Quarterfinals