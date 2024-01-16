BERLIN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Tuesday night’s slate of games featured a showdown between two teams that could bring home hardware from District V this season. North Star traveled to Berlin for its second matchup against the Mountaineers.

The Cougars lost their first game against Berlin this season by 37 points. The Mountaineers jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but North Star fought back to make it a three-point game later in the first quarter.

That is as close as Berlin would let them get. The Mountaineers went on 10-point run and took a 49-28 lead into halftime. Berlin ultimately won 97-60 to improve to 12-1.

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Berlin 97, North Star 60

Blacklick Valley 54, Ferndale 37

State College 87, Central Dauphin 83