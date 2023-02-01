Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bedford 47, Penn Cambria 46

Bishop Guilfoyle 75, Richland 47

Bishop McCort 60, Somerset 47

Cambria Heights 64, Purchase Line 34

Cameron County 57, Smethport 36

Central Martinsburg 69, Bishop Carroll 49

Chestnut Ridge 57, Central Cambria 56

Claysburg-Kimmel 57, Moshannon Valley 54

Penns Manor 73, Northern Cambria 52

Phillipsburg, N.J. 59, Easton 42

State College 57, Chambersburg 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Blacklick Valley 50, Ferndale 24

Central Columbia 46, Shamokin 35

Chestnut Ridge 52, Central Martinsburg 40

Shade 54, Turkeyfoot Valley 26

Westmont Hilltop 54, Somerset 43

Windber 50, North Star 26