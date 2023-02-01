Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bedford 47, Penn Cambria 46
Bishop Guilfoyle 75, Richland 47
Bishop McCort 60, Somerset 47
Cambria Heights 64, Purchase Line 34
Cameron County 57, Smethport 36
Central Martinsburg 69, Bishop Carroll 49
Chestnut Ridge 57, Central Cambria 56
Claysburg-Kimmel 57, Moshannon Valley 54
Penns Manor 73, Northern Cambria 52
Phillipsburg, N.J. 59, Easton 42
State College 57, Chambersburg 29
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Blacklick Valley 50, Ferndale 24
Central Columbia 46, Shamokin 35
Chestnut Ridge 52, Central Martinsburg 40
Shade 54, Turkeyfoot Valley 26
Westmont Hilltop 54, Somerset 43
Windber 50, North Star 26