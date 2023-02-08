Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Hollidaysburg 50, Altoona 44
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Berlin-Brothersvalley 91, Rockwood 45
Bishop Guilfoyle 68, Bishop Carroll 43
Cambria Heights 70, Northern Bedford 39
Central Martinsburg 65, Central Cambria 38
Conemaugh Township 49, North Star 38
Greater Johnstown 78, Bedford 49
Penn Cambria 93, Richland 52