Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 71, Harrisburg 36
Hollidaysburg 54, DuBois 23
Windber 44, Blacklick Valley 29
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Portage Area 59, Northern Cambria 38
Southern Fulton 42, Everett 30