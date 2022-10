HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg extracted revenge on Altoona after the Lady Lions handed the 17-2 Golden Tigers their first loss of the season last month.

Altoona got off to a hot start in the first set and led 18-13, but Hollidaysburg closed set one on a 12-1 run to win it 25-19 and then the Golden Tigers took sets two and three 25-20 and 25-14 respectively.