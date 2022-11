TYRONE (WTAJ) — On a night where Bald Eagle volleyball gave Hollidaysburg everything it could handle, the Tigers prevailed in a 3-0 sweep to win the Class 3A, District 6 Championship.

Bald Eagle, who played Hollidaysburg tightly in a 3-0 loss to end the regular season, played tight again Wednesday night, dropping sets 25-17, 25-23, 25-23, but the Eagle failed to swipe a set from Hollidaysburg who’s dropped just 12 this season.

With the win Hollidaysburg advances the PIAA state tournament.