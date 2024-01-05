EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The “Battle of the Bishops” tipped off on Friday night between Bishop Guilfoyle and Bishop Carroll. The Marauders got off to a fast start, heading into halftime with a 32-20 lead.

Bishop Guilfoyle ultimately won 72-41.

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Bishop Carroll 41

Central Cambria 64, Huntingdon 53

Central Martinsburg 48, Bishop McCort 33

Conemaugh Valley 64, Blacklick Valley 43

Dubois Central Catholic 55, Elk County Catholic High School 38

Greater Johnstown 56, Bellefonte 16

Grove City 48, Dubois 41

Hollidaysburg 86, Forest Hills 61

Richland 54, Bald Eagle Area 38

West Branch 35, Mount Union High School 23

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Altoona 44, Carlisle 37

Bishop McCort 57, Central Martinsburg 24

Chestnut Ridge 50, Bellwood-Antis 39

Conemaugh Township 46, Cambria Heights 42

Hollidaysburg 62, Forest Hills 41

Westmont Hilltop 54, Clearfield 34

