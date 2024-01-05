EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The “Battle of the Bishops” tipped off on Friday night between Bishop Guilfoyle and Bishop Carroll. The Marauders got off to a fast start, heading into halftime with a 32-20 lead.
Bishop Guilfoyle ultimately won 72-41.
Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Bishop Carroll 41
Central Cambria 64, Huntingdon 53
Central Martinsburg 48, Bishop McCort 33
Conemaugh Valley 64, Blacklick Valley 43
Dubois Central Catholic 55, Elk County Catholic High School 38
Greater Johnstown 56, Bellefonte 16
Grove City 48, Dubois 41
Hollidaysburg 86, Forest Hills 61
Richland 54, Bald Eagle Area 38
West Branch 35, Mount Union High School 23
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altoona 44, Carlisle 37
Bishop McCort 57, Central Martinsburg 24
Chestnut Ridge 50, Bellwood-Antis 39
Conemaugh Township 46, Cambria Heights 42
Hollidaysburg 62, Forest Hills 41
Westmont Hilltop 54, Clearfield 34
