JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis is making a stop in Johnstown at the Tomahawks game against Maine Nordiques on Thursday.

Bettis will be making a ceremonial puck drop during the game, which starts at 7 p.m. as well as doing a private meet and greet. Tickets for Thursday’s game are still available on Ticketmaster.

“It’s always great to have one of these athletes come out and meet fans at our game” Derek Partsch, Tomahawks director of business operations, said. “We have hosted a bunch of former athletes in the past and they’ve always been great. Talking and planning everything with Jerome’s camp has been easy. This will be a nice event for Steelers fans and Tomahawks fans alike. We expect a nice crowd.”

Bettis will start the night out with a dinner and Q&A session in a private, sponsored ceremony. After Bettis drops the ceremonial “first puck” will meet with those who were able to grab Meet and Greet tickets for an hour.

There is one last chance for you to meet Jerome Bettis tonight. The Johnstown Tomahawks posted on Twitter that if you’re attending the game, text HOCKEY to 814-992-4423 and click the link. You’ll be entered for a chance to meet him!

The Tomahawks are sitting in fifth place in the east division with a 10-10-3 record.