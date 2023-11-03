JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Mill Rats have announced the team will be operating under new ownership and coaching staff for the 2024 season.

On Nov. 3, Bart Vickroy, part-owner, announced that the Mill Rats will be under the ownership of a fully local team for the 2024 season. The change comes after Bill Davidson stepped down in September.

The majority owners of the Mill Rats are now Vickroy, Chad Gontkovic, Alex Pozun and Matt Perry.

“Our goal is to support and serve the Johnstown community. We hope to do that this upcoming Mill Rats season,” Perry said.

The Mills Rats will return to the Prospect League, a summer college baseball league that features players looking to enter the professional league, for their 2024 season. Fans can expect some of the 2023 season players to return as well as some new faces as they go into the summer season.

Left to Right: Vickroy, Pozun, Milton, Rex, Phoebe Bowers, Perry and Gontkovic

Ticket prices will also see a change for the 2024 season. Currently ticket prices sit at $10 for box seating, $8 for general admission and kids under three are free. Vickroy said that the new ticket prices will be based on the Johnstown market and will be announced closer to the season.

The front office will also see a change in 2024, with Sarah Rex moving from assistant general manager to general manager of the team. “I am excited to dive back into this and bring baseball back to Johnstown,” Rex said.

Vickory said that they plan to sign a multi-year lease with the city and that priority number one is to be in Johnstown for years to come. There will also be a new field manager for the season, and Rex advised to be on the lookout for team announcements on the Mill Rats Facebook.