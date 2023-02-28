Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 6-4A | Championship

Greater Johnstown 57, Central 39

District 6-3A | Semifinals

Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Tyrone 49

District 5-1A | Semifinals

Berlin 87, Salisbury 14

Southern Fulton 51, Turkeyfoot Valley 32

District 5-2A | Semifinals

Conemaugh Township 49, Windber 37

McConnellsburg 62, North Star 55

District IX | Sub-Regional

Dubois 44, Pittsburgh Obama 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 6-4A | Championship

Penn Cambria 54, Somerset 25

District 6-3A | Semifinal

Westmont 47, Huntingdon 14



District 9-1A | Semifinals

Elk County Catholic 51, North Clarion 31

Otto-Eldred 61, DuBois Central Catholic 40

District 9-3A | Sub-Regional

Chestnut Ridge 43, Westinghous 16