Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 6-4A | Championship
Greater Johnstown 57, Central 39
District 6-3A | Semifinals
Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Tyrone 49
District 5-1A | Semifinals
Berlin 87, Salisbury 14
Southern Fulton 51, Turkeyfoot Valley 32
District 5-2A | Semifinals
Conemaugh Township 49, Windber 37
McConnellsburg 62, North Star 55
District IX | Sub-Regional
Dubois 44, Pittsburgh Obama 37
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-4A | Championship
Penn Cambria 54, Somerset 25
District 6-3A | Semifinal
Westmont 47, Huntingdon 14
District 9-1A | Semifinals
Elk County Catholic 51, North Clarion 31
Otto-Eldred 61, DuBois Central Catholic 40
District 9-3A | Sub-Regional
Chestnut Ridge 43, Westinghous 16