JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Despite Johnstown and Richland facing off on the court on Monday night, they teamed up for a cause that is bigger than sports.

The Rams and Trojans played each other in the first “You Matter” game, which is raising mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

“I think mental health and suicide prevention is something that’s really big in today’s youth,” Johnstown head boys basketball coach Ryan Durham said. “We all struggle. If adults are struggling during these times, kids are feeling it double time. So any chance we get to talk about it, make people aware, it’s a positive thing.”

In the United States, suicide is the third leading cause of death to people between the ages of 15 and 24. One in every five Americans experience a mental health illness each year.

“We probably all have some family members that deal with some mental health [problems], some depression, and some of those dangerous thoughts that can lead from just [needing] someone to talk to,” Durham said.

At the game, purple shirts were sold that had the logos of both teams on the front with the “You Matter” saying. On the back of the shirts featured 988, the National Suicide Hotline phone number.

Multiple different resource agencies attended the event, which was hosted by Johnstown’s Aevidum Club.

“What I like most is this program is a student led and to bring Johnstown and Richland together,” Richland head boys basketball coach John Fuschino said.

Fuschino, a teacher and former decorated coach at Johnstown, instantly bought in to the idea of this event even back when there were whispers of it.

“Right when I heard that this is a possibility to be this game, [I thought] it was awesome,” he said. “[The students] know that all the teachers [and coaches] at Johnstown and Richland, that we’re here for them, we’re here for the kids.”

Johnstown ultimately won the matchup 93-55, but it can be considered a win for both schools if one live is saved.

“I just want [everyone] to know that there’s help out there and not to be afraid to reach out to anybody to talk about any problems,” Durham said.