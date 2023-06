HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Monday, June 5 state Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Cambria/Somerset) presented a House citation to a Johnstown student.

The citation was presented to Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s Angela Favara, in recognition of her winning the 170-pound state wrestling championship.

Pictured with her and Rigby is Angela’s mother, Christine Gomez.

Angela was one of 12 wrestlers honored at the state Capitol.