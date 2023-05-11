JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Tomahawks announced the team is now under new ownership and plans to stay in the region.

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) team was purchased by Tomahawks Hockey Partners, LLC. The investor group consists of John Koufis, the majority investor, CEO and governor of the new group, and other local investors including Craig Saylor, William Polacek, John Polacek, Gary and Rose Poborsky, William Bahorik, Daniel Thompson, and Chris Martella.

Koufis said the group is looking forward to working with the team staff and the community to keep the Tomahawks a source of pride in the region.

“Johnstown has a significant and unique historical relevance in the game of hockey. The group looks forward to working with the current team staff and everyone in the community to keep the Johnstown Tomahawks a continued source of pride for the entire region and to help deliver a 1st class entertainment experience at the iconic 1st SUMMIT Arena at Cambria County War Memorial. Most importantly, the entire staff will continue to work diligently with our current and future players to help them achieve their hockey goals and provide them with a NAHL Juniors experience they will remember fondly,” Koufis said. “These kids are elite players that the entire community can proudly support and be a part of their journey to the next level NCAA College and/or Professional.”

Saylor, who is the president of business operations and alternate governor of the ownership group, said they are going to create new quality experiences for the players and fans.

“We are very excited to partner with John to grow our hockey legacy which is so important to our region. Many memories were made during the days of the Jets, Wings, Red Wings, and the Chiefs and we embrace the responsibility of creating new, quality experiences for our players, fans, and sponsors. Our commitment and excitement will be on display throughout the year,” Saylor said.

The team will hold a press conference to announce the ownership changes later in May. The NAHL schedule for the 2023-24 season is also set to be released soon.

More information about the team and ticket purchases can be found on the Johnstown Tomahawks website.