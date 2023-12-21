JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Greater Johnstown guard Donte Tisinger has been on a tear offensively to start the season for the Trojans. In a battle between two unbeatens on Thursday night, the junior guard scored his 1,000th point while defeating Chestnut Ridge 86-32.

Tisinger entered the game needing 11 points for the milestone but ultimately scored 23 in the win. Last week, he broke Johnstown’s single game scoring record with 54 points against Central Cambria.

The Trojans will look to stay undefeated as they travel to Central Catholic on Saturday to take on the Vikings at 2:30 p.m.