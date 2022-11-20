PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The division III volleyball title is coming back to Huntingdon after the Eagles topped Trinity in straight sets (25-17, 25-11, 25-23) to win the National Championship.

It’s the third suck title for the school, but first since 2006.

Junior Oliva Foley was names the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Juniata College finished 34-1 on the season. The lone loss came to Trinity in September, a loss they’d avenge to with the title.

Check out this link, from the NCAA for match highlights.

