HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Juniata College Women’s Volleyball Team is celebrating this week after a historic win.

On Saturday night, the Team swept Hope College 3-0 to win their second straight NCAA Division III (DIII) National Championship.

Back-to-back wins like that haven’t happened in DIII women’s volleyball for 23 years.

The Juniata College community welcomed the team back to campus on Monday to celebrate the national championship win.

Students, faculty, and staff cheered for the team’s ceremonial ride through campus.

According to a press release, for the Juniata Eagles, it has been a magical two years at the top of women’s volleyball.

“I think it’s hard to say that one person leads the team. I mean we all have our roles, and we know what they are, and that’s why we’re so successful, because it’s not 1 person or the coaches. It’s all of us together, making it work and just staying motivated, and helping each other lead every day,” Kennedy Christy, a Player on the team said.

Juniata now holds a total of four women’s volleyball championship titles, a record held by only two other colleges in DIII.

“To be able to see how all of their hard work pays off; to win the whole darn thing is just – it puts a smile on my face and makes my heart feel happy just for them,” Casey Dale, Associate Head Coach said.

The team has also won 62 straight matches, with 29 wins coming in straight sets. The Eagles’ unblemished 35-0 record is the fourth perfect season in NCAA DIII women’s volleyball history.