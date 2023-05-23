PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Portage hosted Bishop McCort in the District XI playoffs. This was a low scoring affair with all the scoring coming in the first inning. In the top half of the frame Jonathan Delia got the Crushers on the board first with an RBI single. In the bottom of the first Luke Scarton grounded out, which scored a run to tie the game at one. The next batter was Isaac Jubina, he struck out, but the ball got away from the catcher and Mason Kargo scored from third to put Portage up 2-1.

The score remained 2-1 until the top of the seventh. Bishop McCort had runners at first and third with two outs. Mason Pfeil drilled one into the gap in left center, but Mason Kargo laid out to make an incredible game saving catch to end the game.