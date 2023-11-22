JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following seven years of work with the Johnstown Tomahawks, Mark Kressak unexpectedly passed away on Nov. 12, leaving behind quite a legacy.

“Mark’s impact on our organization has been immeasurable,” Derek Partsch, Director of Business Operations for the Johnstown Tomahawks said. ” That’s pretty much the only word I can think of.”

The 61-year-old juggled photography, game day media and signage for the Tomahawks. Family and friends said Mark captured some of the greatest moments in Tomahawk’s history. For Mark, it was a labor of love, his wife said.

“My husband has been involved in hockey since our son has been playing at the age of four, so we spent a lot of hours at the war memorial with hockey practices and hockey games,” Jennifer Kresak said.

Mark was also a very passionate fan — always thinking of what could be done better or what they could do next time.

“Mark always talked about the ‘we should’, ‘I think we should do this or we should do that,'” Partsch said.

To honor Mark’s legacy, a patch of him is being placed on the jerseys of youth hockey players. His family, along with community members, will also be raising money for players.

“Hockey is a very cost-prohibitive sport and we would like to give some kids the chance to try it out who might not of been able to before,” Jennifer said.

The donations will be used to help new hockey players find their own passion for the sport.